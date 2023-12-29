The Seattle Kraken (13-14-9) -- who've won three straight -- host the Philadelphia Flyers (19-11-4) on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.

You can tune in to see the Kraken look to knock off the the Flyers on ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and ROOT Sports NW.

Kraken Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Kraken vs Flyers Additional Info

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken rank 18th in goals against, giving up 109 total goals (3.0 per game) in league play.

The Kraken's 96 total goals (2.7 per game) make them the 27th-ranked scoring team in the league.

In the last 10 contests, the Kraken are 5-2-3 (60.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Kraken have allowed 19 goals (1.9 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have scored 27 goals during that stretch.

Kraken Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Vince Dunn 36 5 24 29 21 20 - Oliver Bjorkstrand 36 11 16 27 16 26 33.3% Jared McCann 35 14 8 22 15 10 54.8% Eeli Tolvanen 36 9 12 21 11 14 42.1% Matthew Beniers 36 5 13 18 16 23 45.4%

Flyers Stats & Trends

The Flyers give up 2.7 goals per game (92 in total), the eighth-fewest in the NHL.

The Flyers have 102 goals this season (three per game), 22nd in the league.

In their past 10 games, the Flyers are 7-1-2 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Flyers have given up 22 goals (2.2 per game) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.2 goals-per-game average (32 total) during that time.

Flyers Key Players