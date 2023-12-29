How to Watch the Kraken vs. Flyers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 1:17 PM PST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Seattle Kraken (13-14-9) -- who've won three straight -- host the Philadelphia Flyers (19-11-4) on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.
You can tune in to see the Kraken look to knock off the the Flyers on ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and ROOT Sports NW.
Kraken Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Kraken vs Flyers Additional Info
Kraken Stats & Trends
- The Kraken rank 18th in goals against, giving up 109 total goals (3.0 per game) in league play.
- The Kraken's 96 total goals (2.7 per game) make them the 27th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- In the last 10 contests, the Kraken are 5-2-3 (60.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive side, the Kraken have allowed 19 goals (1.9 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They have scored 27 goals during that stretch.
Kraken Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Vince Dunn
|36
|5
|24
|29
|21
|20
|-
|Oliver Bjorkstrand
|36
|11
|16
|27
|16
|26
|33.3%
|Jared McCann
|35
|14
|8
|22
|15
|10
|54.8%
|Eeli Tolvanen
|36
|9
|12
|21
|11
|14
|42.1%
|Matthew Beniers
|36
|5
|13
|18
|16
|23
|45.4%
Flyers Stats & Trends
- The Flyers give up 2.7 goals per game (92 in total), the eighth-fewest in the NHL.
- The Flyers have 102 goals this season (three per game), 22nd in the league.
- In their past 10 games, the Flyers are 7-1-2 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive side, the Flyers have given up 22 goals (2.2 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.2 goals-per-game average (32 total) during that time.
Flyers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Travis Konecny
|34
|16
|13
|29
|10
|22
|30.6%
|Travis Sanheim
|33
|4
|20
|24
|28
|18
|-
|Joel Farabee
|34
|12
|12
|24
|10
|10
|39.3%
|Sean Couturier
|32
|9
|14
|23
|17
|26
|51.4%
|Owen Tippett
|34
|12
|10
|22
|10
|12
|40.6%
