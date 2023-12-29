Top Player Prop Bets for Kraken vs. Flyers on December 29, 2023
Player prop betting options for Vince Dunn, Travis Konecny and others are available in the Seattle Kraken-Philadelphia Flyers matchup at Climate Pledge Arena on Friday, starting at 10:00 PM ET.
Kraken vs. Flyers Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and ROOT Sports NW
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Kraken vs. Flyers Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Seattle Kraken
Vince Dunn Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)
One of Seattle's top offensive players this season is Dunn, who has scored 29 points in 36 games (five goals and 24 assists).
Dunn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Flames
|Dec. 27
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Ducks
|Dec. 23
|1
|2
|3
|3
|at Kings
|Dec. 20
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Stars
|Dec. 18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Kings
|Dec. 16
|0
|1
|1
|1
Oliver Bjorkstrand Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -250)
Oliver Bjorkstrand has 11 goals and 16 assists to total 27 points (0.8 per game).
Bjorkstrand Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Flames
|Dec. 27
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Ducks
|Dec. 23
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Kings
|Dec. 20
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Stars
|Dec. 18
|0
|1
|1
|5
|vs. Kings
|Dec. 16
|1
|0
|1
|4
Jared McCann Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +225, Under Odds: -333)
Jared McCann's 22 points this season have come via 14 goals and eight assists.
McCann Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Flames
|Dec. 27
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Ducks
|Dec. 23
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Kings
|Dec. 20
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Stars
|Dec. 18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Kings
|Dec. 16
|0
|1
|1
|3
NHL Props Today: Philadelphia Flyers
Travis Konecny Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227)
Konecny's 29 points are important for Philadelphia. He has 16 goals and 13 assists in 34 games.
Konecny Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Canucks
|Dec. 28
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Red Wings
|Dec. 22
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Predators
|Dec. 21
|0
|0
|0
|6
|at Devils
|Dec. 19
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Red Wings
|Dec. 16
|0
|1
|1
|4
Joel Farabee Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +260, Under Odds: -385)
Joel Farabee has helped lead the attack for Philadelphia this season with 12 goals and 12 assists.
Farabee Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Canucks
|Dec. 28
|1
|1
|2
|1
|at Red Wings
|Dec. 22
|0
|2
|2
|1
|vs. Predators
|Dec. 21
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Devils
|Dec. 19
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Red Wings
|Dec. 16
|0
|0
|0
|4
