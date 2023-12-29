Malheur County, OR High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 10:42 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Malheur County, Oregon today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Malheur County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Four Rivers Community School at Long Creek High School
- Game Time: 5:45 PM PT on December 29
- Location: Baker City, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.