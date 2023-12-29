When the Seattle Kraken square off against the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, will Matthew Beniers score a goal? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Matthew Beniers score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)

Beniers stats and insights

  • Beniers has scored in five of 36 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Flyers.
  • On the power play he has two goals, plus four assists.
  • Beniers averages 1.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.2%.

Flyers defensive stats

  • The Flyers have conceded 92 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks eighth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents three times while averaging 16.9 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Beniers recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/27/2023 Flames 0 0 0 16:12 Away W 2-1
12/23/2023 Ducks 2 0 2 16:42 Away W 3-2
12/20/2023 Kings 1 0 1 17:28 Away W 2-1
12/18/2023 Stars 2 1 1 21:17 Away L 4-3 OT
12/16/2023 Kings 0 0 0 16:45 Home L 3-2 SO
12/14/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 16:44 Home W 7-1
12/12/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 14:16 Home W 4-0
12/10/2023 Wild 0 0 0 19:30 Home L 3-0
12/9/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 19:35 Home L 4-3 OT
12/7/2023 Devils 0 0 0 19:11 Home L 2-1

Kraken vs. Flyers game info

  • Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and ROOT Sports NW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

