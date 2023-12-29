Morrow County, OR High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 10:33 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Morrow County, Oregon, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Morrow County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Riverside High School at Knappa High School
- Game Time: 10:30 AM PT on December 29
- Location: Heppner, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Irrigon JrSr High School at Neah-Kah-Nie High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM PT on December 29
- Location: Rockaway Beach, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
