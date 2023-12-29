The 2023 college football postseason schedule has exciting matchups on the docket, including those involving Oregon schools. Among those contests is the Liberty Flames playing the Oregon Ducks in the Fiesta Bowl.

Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!

College Football Games to Watch in Oregon on TV This Week

No. 21 Oregon State Beavers at No. 15 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Friday, December 29

Friday, December 29 Venue: Sun Bowl Stadium

Sun Bowl Stadium TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Notre Dame (-6.5)

No. 18 Liberty Flames at No. 8 Oregon Ducks

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Monday, January 1

Monday, January 1 Venue: State Farm Stadium

State Farm Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Favorite: Oregon (-16.5)

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!