Local College Football Bowl Season TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Oregon
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 12:59 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The 2023 college football postseason schedule has exciting matchups on the docket, including those involving Oregon schools. Among those contests is the Liberty Flames playing the Oregon Ducks in the Fiesta Bowl.
College Football Games to Watch in Oregon on TV This Week
No. 21 Oregon State Beavers at No. 15 Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Friday, December 29
- Venue: Sun Bowl Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Notre Dame (-6.5)
No. 18 Liberty Flames at No. 8 Oregon Ducks
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Monday, January 1
- Venue: State Farm Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Favorite: Oregon (-16.5)
