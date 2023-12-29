In the contest between the No. 15 Notre Dame Fighting Irish and No. 21 Oregon State Beavers on Friday, December 29 at 2:00 PM, our computer model expects the Fighting Irish to emerge victorious. Seeking projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Oregon State vs. Notre Dame Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Notre Dame (-6.5) Over (41.5) Notre Dame 33, Oregon State 22

Oregon State Betting Info (2023)

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 34.5% chance of a victory for the Beavers.

The Beavers' ATS record is 5-6-0 this year.

Oregon State is 0-1 against the spread when an underdog by 6.5 points or more this season.

Beavers games have hit the over in five out of 11 opportunities (45.5%).

The average point total for Oregon State this season is 13.4 points higher than this game's over/under.

Notre Dame Betting Info (2023)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Fighting Irish have an implied win probability of 71.4%.

The Fighting Irish's record against the spread is 8-3-1.

Notre Dame is 6-2 ATS when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.

Out of 12 Fighting Irish games so far this year, eight have gone over the total.

The over/under in this matchup is 41.5 points, 9.7 fewer than the average total in this season's Notre Dame contests.

Beavers vs. Fighting Irish 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Notre Dame 39.1 16.6 43.7 11.8 33.0 25.0 Oregon State 33.8 21.5 36.7 14.3 31.0 28.7

