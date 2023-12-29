The Sun Bowl features a matchup between the Oregon State Beavers (who are big, 10.5-point underdogs) and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on December 29, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET on CBS. The game has a point total of 46.5.

Want to see Notre Dame square off against Oregon State in person? Ticketmaster has you covered. Follow our link to get tickets today!

Oregon State vs. Notre Dame game info

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: El Paso, Texas

El Paso, Texas Venue: Sun Bowl Stadium (Get tickets at Ticketmaster)

Head to Ticketmaster to find tickets for this or any college football game!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Oregon State vs. Notre Dame statistical matchup

Notre Dame Oregon State 429.3 (39th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 426.9 (40th) 282.4 (7th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 339.3 (32nd) 181.5 (33rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 180.8 (37th) 247.8 (50th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 246.1 (52nd) 17 (66th) Turnovers (Rank) 12 (17th) 23 (14th) Takeaways (Rank) 19 (36th)

Sign up to bet today at BetMGM using our link.

Notre Dame leaders

D.J. Uiagalelei has thrown for 2,638 yards (219.8 per game), completing 57.1% of his throws, with 21 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 12 games.

Uiagalelei also has rushed for 219 yards and six TDs.

In 12 games, Damien Martinez has rushed for 1,185 yards (98.8 per game) and nine TDs.

Also, Martinez has 11 catches for 126 yards and zero touchdowns.

In 12 games, Silas Bolden has 51 receptions for 718 yards (59.8 per game) and five touchdowns.

Buy Notre Dame or Oregon State gear at Fanatics!

Oregon State leaders

In 12 games for the Fighting Irish, Audric Estime has scampered for 1,341 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns while averaging 6.4 yards per carry.

Estime has been a factor in the passing game, grabbing 17 balls on 20 targets for 142 yards and zero touchdowns.

Sam Hartman has played 12 games in 2023, and he's accumulated 2,689 passing yards, 24 touchdowns, eight interceptions and a 63.5% completion percentage.

When he's not moving the ball through the air, Hartman has scrambled for 123 yards (10.3 yards per game) and three touchdowns in 12 games.

As part of the Fighting Irish's air attack, Chris Tyree has reeled in 26 balls on 38 targets for 484 yards and three touchdowns.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.