The Sun Bowl will feature the Notre Dame Fighting Irish entering a showdown against the Oregon State Beavers on Friday, December 29, 2023.

Defensively, Notre Dame has been a top-25 unit, ranking eighth-best by giving up just 282.4 yards per game. The offense ranks 31st (429.3 yards per game). In terms of total yards, Oregon State ranks 33rd in the FBS (426.9 total yards per game) and 35th defensively (339.3 total yards allowed per contest).

Read on for all the info on how to watch this game on CBS.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Oregon State vs. Notre Dame Game Info

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: El Paso, Texas

El Paso, Texas Venue: Sun Bowl Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

Bowl Game Odds

Oregon State vs. Notre Dame Key Statistics

Oregon State Notre Dame 426.9 (50th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 429.3 (49th) 339.3 (20th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 282.4 (5th) 180.8 (35th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 181.5 (33rd) 246.1 (52nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 247.8 (50th) 12 (15th) Turnovers (Rank) 17 (58th) 19 (44th) Takeaways (Rank) 23 (18th)

Oregon State Stats Leaders

D.J. Uiagalelei has compiled 2,638 yards on 57.1% passing while recording 21 touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 219 yards with six scores.

The team's top rusher, Damien Martinez, has carried the ball 194 times for 1,185 yards (98.8 per game) with nine touchdowns.

Deshaun Fenwick has racked up 500 yards (on 90 carries) with five touchdowns.

Anthony Gould's 718 receiving yards (59.8 yards per game) are a team high. He has 44 catches on 73 targets with two touchdowns.

Silas Bolden has caught 51 passes and compiled 718 receiving yards (59.8 per game) with five touchdowns.

Jack Velling's 29 grabs (on 53 targets) have netted him 438 yards (36.5 ypg) and eight touchdowns.

Notre Dame Stats Leaders

Sam Hartman has 2,689 yards passing for Notre Dame, completing 63.5% of his passes and collecting 24 touchdowns and eight interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 123 rushing yards (10.3 ypg) on 45 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Audric Estime has carried the ball 210 times for a team-high 1,341 yards on the ground and has found the end zone 18 times.

Jeremiyah Love has collected 346 yards on 56 carries, scoring one time.

Chris Tyree's 484 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 38 times and has registered 26 receptions and three touchdowns.

Mitchell Evans has caught 29 passes for 422 yards (35.2 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Rico Flores Jr. has a total of 392 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 27 throws and scoring one touchdown.

Rep your team with officially licensed Notre Dame or Oregon State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.