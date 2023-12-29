The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are double-digit favorites (-10.5) in this season's Sun Bowl, where they will face the Oregon State Beavers. The game kicks off at 2:00 PM ET on December 29, 2023, airing on CBS from the Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas. The over/under for the outing is 45.5 points.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Notre Dame vs. Oregon State matchup in this article.

Oregon State vs. Notre Dame Game Info

  • Date: Friday, December 29, 2023
  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • Channel: CBS
  • City: El Paso, Texas
  • Venue: Sun Bowl Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Oregon State vs. Notre Dame Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Notre Dame Moneyline Oregon State Moneyline
BetMGM Notre Dame (-10.5) 45.5 -450 +340 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Notre Dame (-10.5) 46.5 -480 +365 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Oregon State vs. Notre Dame Betting Trends

  • Oregon State is 5-6-0 ATS this year.
  • The Beavers have been an underdog by 10.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.
  • Notre Dame has covered eight times in 12 games with a spread this season.
  • The Fighting Irish are 5-1 ATS this season when playing as at least 10.5-point favorites.

Oregon State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.