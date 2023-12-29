The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are double-digit favorites (-10.5) in this season's Sun Bowl, where they will face the Oregon State Beavers. The game kicks off at 2:00 PM ET on December 29, 2023, airing on CBS from the Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas. The over/under for the outing is 45.5 points.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Notre Dame vs. Oregon State matchup in this article.

Oregon State vs. Notre Dame Game Info

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: El Paso, Texas

El Paso, Texas Venue: Sun Bowl Stadium

Oregon State vs. Notre Dame Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Notre Dame Moneyline Oregon State Moneyline BetMGM Notre Dame (-10.5) 45.5 -450 +340 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Notre Dame (-10.5) 46.5 -480 +365 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Oregon State vs. Notre Dame Betting Trends

Oregon State is 5-6-0 ATS this year.

The Beavers have been an underdog by 10.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

Notre Dame has covered eight times in 12 games with a spread this season.

The Fighting Irish are 5-1 ATS this season when playing as at least 10.5-point favorites.

Oregon State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

