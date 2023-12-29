Oregon State vs. Notre Dame: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under | Sun Bowl
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are double-digit favorites (-10.5) in this season's Sun Bowl, where they will face the Oregon State Beavers. The game kicks off at 2:00 PM ET on December 29, 2023, airing on CBS from the Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas. The over/under for the outing is 45.5 points.
You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Notre Dame vs. Oregon State matchup in this article.
Oregon State vs. Notre Dame Game Info
- Date: Friday, December 29, 2023
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- City: El Paso, Texas
- Venue: Sun Bowl Stadium
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Oregon State vs. Notre Dame Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Notre Dame Moneyline
|Oregon State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Notre Dame (-10.5)
|45.5
|-450
|+340
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Notre Dame (-10.5)
|46.5
|-480
|+365
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Oregon State vs. Notre Dame Betting Trends
- Oregon State is 5-6-0 ATS this year.
- The Beavers have been an underdog by 10.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.
- Notre Dame has covered eight times in 12 games with a spread this season.
- The Fighting Irish are 5-1 ATS this season when playing as at least 10.5-point favorites.
Oregon State 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
