The Sun Bowl features a matchup of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (who are 6.5-point favorites) and the Oregon State Beavers on December 29, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET on CBS. A 41.5-point over/under is set for the game.

Notre Dame owns the 30th-ranked offense this season (429.3 yards per game), and has been even better defensively, ranking eighth-best with only 282.4 yards allowed per game. From an offensive standpoint, Oregon State is accumulating 33.8 points per contest (26th-ranked). It ranks 35th in the FBS defensively (21.5 points allowed per game).

Oregon State vs. Notre Dame Game Info

Notre Dame vs Oregon State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Notre Dame -6.5 -110 -110 41.5 -110 -110 -225 +180

Oregon State Recent Performance

In their past three games, the Beavers are accumulating 396 yards per game (-44-worst in college football) and allowing 358.7 (61st), placing them among the worst squads offensively.

In terms of points scored, including the past three games only, the Beavers are 93rd in college football (29.7 per game). On the other side of the ball they are 103rd in points conceded (23.3).

Oregon State is gaining 236.7 passing yards per game in its past three games (91st in the nation), and allowing 257 per game (-73-worst).

The Beavers are 25th-worst in college football in rushing yards per game during their past three games (159.3), and 48th in rushing yards given up (101.7).

In their last three games, the Beavers have one win against the spread, and are 2-1 overall.

In its past three contests, Oregon State has hit the over once.

Week 18 Pac-12 Betting Trends

Oregon State Betting Records & Stats

Oregon State has gone 5-6-0 ATS this season.

The Beavers have not covered the spread when an underdog by 6.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

Oregon State has gone over in five of their 11 games with a set total (45.5%).

Oregon State lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

Oregon State has played as an underdog of +180 or more once this season and lost that game.

Oregon State Stats Leaders

D.J. Uiagalelei leads Oregon State with 2,638 yards on 180-of-315 passing with 21 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 219 rushing yards (18.3 ypg) on 68 carries while scoring six touchdowns on the ground.

Damien Martinez has rushed for 1,185 yards on 194 carries so far this year while scoring nine times on the ground.

Deshaun Fenwick has totaled 500 yards on 90 carries with five touchdowns.

Anthony Gould has hauled in 718 receiving yards on 44 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Silas Bolden has caught 51 passes and compiled 718 receiving yards (59.8 per game) with five touchdowns.

Jack Velling has racked up 438 reciving yards (36.5 ypg) and eight touchdowns this season.

Andrew Chatfield Jr. has nine sacks to lead the team, and also has seven TFL, 26 tackles, and two interceptions.

Easton Mascarenas, Oregon State's top tackler, has 82 tackles, three TFL, two sacks, and two interceptions this year.

Akili Arnold has a team-high two interceptions to go along with 50 tackles, one TFL, 0.5 sacks, and two passes defended.

