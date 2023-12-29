The Portland Trail Blazers, with Scoot Henderson, hit the court versus the San Antonio Spurs at 10:00 PM ET on Friday.

Henderson, in his previous game (December 28 loss against the Spurs), posted 25 points and four assists.

Now let's examine Henderson's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Scoot Henderson Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 19.5 11.8 14.6 Rebounds 4.5 2.6 2.6 Assists 5.5 4.4 4.7 PRA -- 18.8 21.9 PR -- 14.4 17.2 3PM 1.5 1.0 1.3



Scoot Henderson Insights vs. the Spurs

Henderson is responsible for attempting 9.0% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 11.7 per game.

Henderson is averaging 3.9 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 7.8% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Henderson's opponents, the Spurs, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 12th in the NBA with 105.5 possessions per game, while his Trail Blazers rank 19th in possessions per game with 102.6.

The Spurs are the 27th-best defensive team in the league, allowing 122.6 points per contest.

The Spurs allow 46.7 rebounds per game, ranking 29th in the NBA.

The Spurs give up 28.3 assists per game, 28th-ranked in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Spurs are last in the league, allowing 14.4 makes per contest.

Scoot Henderson vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/28/2023 36 25 3 4 3 0 1

