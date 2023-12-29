When the Seattle Kraken play the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, will Tomas Tatar light the lamp? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Tomas Tatar score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)

Tatar stats and insights

Tatar has scored in three of 32 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game against the Flyers this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.

Tatar has picked up one assist on the power play.

He has a 10.7% shooting percentage, attempting 0.8 shots per game.

Flyers defensive stats

The Flyers have given up 92 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks eighth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Flyers have three shutouts, and they average 16.9 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Tatar recent games

Kraken vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and ROOT Sports NW

TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and ROOT Sports NW

