The Portland Trail Blazers (8-22) and the San Antonio Spurs (5-25) meet at Moda Center on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW+ and BSSW. The matchup has no set line.

There is no line set for the game.

Trail Blazers vs. Spurs Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW+ and BSSW

ROOT Sports NW+ and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon Venue: Moda Center

Trail Blazers vs. Spurs Score Prediction

Prediction: Trail Blazers 118 - Spurs 111

Spread & Total Prediction for Trail Blazers vs. Spurs

Computer Predicted Spread: Trail Blazers (-7.2)

Trail Blazers (-7.2) Computer Predicted Total: 228.8

The Trail Blazers have put together a 14-16-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 12-18-0 mark of the Spurs.

When it comes to eclipsing the over/under in 2023-24, San Antonio and its opponents do it more often (66.7% of the time) than Portland and its opponents (46.7%).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Spurs are 4-25, while the Trail Blazers are 0-3 as moneyline favorites.

Trail Blazers Performance Insights

The Trail Blazers have struggled to generate points this season, ranking second-worst in the league with 108.6 points per game. They've fared better defensively, ranking 18th by giving up 114.8 points per contest.

Portland is grabbing 41.7 rebounds per game (25th-ranked in NBA) this year, while allowing 44.8 rebounds per contest (23rd-ranked).

Looking at assists, the Trail Blazers are delivering just 22.4 dimes per game (worst in league).

Portland ranks third-best in the NBA by forcing 14.9 turnovers per game. It ranks 24th in the league by averaging 14.2 turnovers per contest.

The Trail Blazers are sinking 12.3 threes per game (17th-ranked in NBA) this year, while sporting a 35.2% three-point percentage (24th-ranked).

