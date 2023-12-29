The Portland Trail Blazers (6-17) square off against the San Antonio Spurs (4-20) at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023. The matchup airs on ROOT Sports NW+ and BSSW.

Trail Blazers vs. Spurs Game Information

Game Day: Friday, December 29

Friday, December 29 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW+, BSSW

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

Shaedon Sharpe averages 18.1 points, 5.7 boards and 3.6 assists per contest, shooting 41.4% from the floor and 35.2% from downtown with 2.2 made treys per contest.

Jerami Grant puts up 22.1 points, 2.2 assists and 3.8 boards per game.

Deandre Ayton posts 13.0 points, 10.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Malcolm Brogdon averages 16.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists per contest, shooting 41.4% from the floor and 38.8% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jabari Walker averages 7.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest. At the other end he averages 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Spurs Players to Watch

Victor Wembanyama generates 19.0 points, 10.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game for the Spurs.

The Spurs are getting 17.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game from Keldon Johnson this season.

The Spurs are getting 13.1 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game from Zach Collins this year.

The Spurs are receiving 10.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game from Jeremy Sochan this season.

Devin Vassell gets the Spurs 18.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest while delivering 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.

Trail Blazers vs. Spurs Stat Comparison

Trail Blazers Spurs 106.8 Points Avg. 110.6 113.7 Points Allowed Avg. 121.2 43.2% Field Goal % 45.4% 34.6% Three Point % 34.4%

