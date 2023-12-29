The Portland Trail Blazers (8-22) face the San Antonio Spurs (5-25) as 5.5-point favorites on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW+ and BSSW. The point total for the matchup is 226.5.

Trail Blazers vs. Spurs Odds & Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV: ROOT Sports NW+ and BSSW

Favorite Spread Over/Under Trail Blazers -5.5 226.5

Trail Blazers Betting Records & Stats

Portland and its opponents have gone over 226.5 combined points in 13 of 30 games this season.

Portland has an average point total of 223.4 in its matchups this year, 3.1 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Trail Blazers' ATS record is 14-16-0 this season.

Portland has been favored in three games this season, but it has failed to win any of those contests.

Portland has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -225.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for the Trail Blazers.

Trail Blazers vs Spurs Additional Info

Trail Blazers vs. Spurs Over/Under Stats

Games Over 226.5 % of Games Over 226.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Trail Blazers 13 43.3% 108.6 219.7 114.8 237.4 225.9 Spurs 22 73.3% 111.1 219.7 122.6 237.4 232.4

Additional Trail Blazers Insights & Trends

The Trail Blazers are 4-6 against the spread and 2-8 overall over their past 10 games.

In their past 10 games, the Trail Blazers have gone over the total six times.

Against the spread, Portland has played worse when playing at home, covering five times in 15 home games, and nine times in 15 road games.

The Trail Blazers put up 108.6 points per game, 14 fewer points than the 122.6 the Spurs allow.

Portland has a 2-0 record against the spread and a 1-1 record overall when scoring more than 122.6 points.

Trail Blazers vs. Spurs Betting Splits

Trail Blazers and Spurs Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Trail Blazers 14-16 0-0 14-16 Spurs 12-18 8-12 20-10

Trail Blazers vs. Spurs Point Insights

Trail Blazers Spurs 108.6 Points Scored (PG) 111.1 29 NBA Rank (PPG) 25 2-0 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 8-6 1-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 5-9 114.8 Points Allowed (PG) 122.6 18 NBA Rank (PAPG) 27 8-3 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 2-1 6-5 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 1-2

