Trail Blazers vs. Spurs: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Portland Trail Blazers (8-22) face the San Antonio Spurs (5-25) as 5.5-point favorites on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW+ and BSSW. The point total for the matchup is 226.5.
Trail Blazers vs. Spurs Odds & Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon
- TV: ROOT Sports NW+ and BSSW
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Trail Blazers
|-5.5
|226.5
Trail Blazers Betting Records & Stats
- Portland and its opponents have gone over 226.5 combined points in 13 of 30 games this season.
- Portland has an average point total of 223.4 in its matchups this year, 3.1 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Trail Blazers' ATS record is 14-16-0 this season.
- Portland has been favored in three games this season, but it has failed to win any of those contests.
- Portland has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -225.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for the Trail Blazers.
Trail Blazers vs Spurs Additional Info
Trail Blazers vs. Spurs Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 226.5
|% of Games Over 226.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Trail Blazers
|13
|43.3%
|108.6
|219.7
|114.8
|237.4
|225.9
|Spurs
|22
|73.3%
|111.1
|219.7
|122.6
|237.4
|232.4
Additional Trail Blazers Insights & Trends
- The Trail Blazers are 4-6 against the spread and 2-8 overall over their past 10 games.
- In their past 10 games, the Trail Blazers have gone over the total six times.
- Against the spread, Portland has played worse when playing at home, covering five times in 15 home games, and nine times in 15 road games.
- The Trail Blazers put up 108.6 points per game, 14 fewer points than the 122.6 the Spurs allow.
- Portland has a 2-0 record against the spread and a 1-1 record overall when scoring more than 122.6 points.
Trail Blazers vs. Spurs Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Trail Blazers
|14-16
|0-0
|14-16
|Spurs
|12-18
|8-12
|20-10
Trail Blazers vs. Spurs Point Insights
|Trail Blazers
|Spurs
|108.6
|111.1
|29
|25
|2-0
|8-6
|1-1
|5-9
|114.8
|122.6
|18
|27
|8-3
|2-1
|6-5
|1-2
