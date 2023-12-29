The San Antonio Spurs (5-25) play the Portland Trail Blazers (8-22) at Moda Center on December 29, 2023.

Trail Blazers vs. Spurs Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV: Bally Sports

Trail Blazers vs Spurs Additional Info

Trail Blazers Stats Insights

The Trail Blazers are shooting 43.7% from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points lower than the 48.8% the Spurs allow to opponents.

Portland has a 3-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 48.8% from the field.

The Spurs are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers sit at 25th.

The 108.6 points per game the Trail Blazers score are 14 fewer points than the Spurs allow (122.6).

Portland is 1-1 when scoring more than 122.6 points.

Trail Blazers Home & Away Comparison

The Trail Blazers are putting up 109 points per game in home games. In away games, they are averaging 108.2 points per contest.

Defensively Portland has played worse in home games this season, allowing 115.4 points per game, compared to 114.1 when playing on the road.

When it comes to total threes made, the Trail Blazers have performed better at home this year, sinking 12.7 per game, compared to 11.9 away from home. Meanwhile, they've put up a 34.2% three-point percentage in home games and a 36.4% mark in away games.

Trail Blazers Injuries