Player prop bet odds for Jerami Grant and others are listed when the Portland Trail Blazers host the San Antonio Spurs at Moda Center on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.

Trail Blazers vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW+ and BSSW

ROOT Sports NW+ and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon Venue: Moda Center

Trail Blazers vs Spurs Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Portland Trail Blazers

Jerami Grant Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -114) 6.5 (Over: +112) 2.5 (Over: -169) 2.5 (Over: -106)

The 26.5 points prop bet over/under set for Grant on Friday is 4.3 more than his scoring average on the season (22.2).

He has averaged 2.6 fewer rebounds per game (3.9) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (6.5).

Grant has averaged 2.6 assists per game, 0.1 more than Friday's assist over/under (2.5).

Grant's 2.4 made three-pointers per game is 0.1 fewer than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).

NBA Props Today: San Antonio Spurs

