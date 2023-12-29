Jerami Grant is a player to watch when the Portland Trail Blazers (8-22) and the San Antonio Spurs (5-25) go head to head at Moda Center on Friday. Gametime is scheduled for 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Spurs

  • Game Day: Friday, December 29
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Arena: Moda Center
  • Location: Portland, Oregon
  • How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW+, BSSW
Trail Blazers' Last Game

The Spurs defeated the Trail Blazers, 118-105, on Thursday. Victor Wembanyama scored a team-high 30 points for the Spurs, and Malcolm Brogdon had 29 for the Trail Blazers.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM
Malcolm Brogdon 29 6 6 1 0 6
Jerami Grant 29 10 5 0 0 1
Scoot Henderson 25 3 4 1 0 3

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

  • Grant posts 22.2 points, 3.9 boards and 2.6 assists per contest, making 45.5% of shots from the field and 40.6% from downtown with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Brogdon's numbers for the season are 16 points, 3.7 boards and 5.7 assists per game, shooting 43.8% from the field and 40.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Jabari Walker is averaging 7.5 points, 0.7 assists and 5.2 boards per game.
  • Toumani Camara's numbers for the season are 6.8 points, 0.9 assists and 4.6 boards per contest.
  • Matisse Thybulle's numbers for the season are 6 points, 1.2 assists and 2.2 boards per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM
Anfernee Simons 25.2 3.1 5 0.8 0.1 3.4
Scoot Henderson 14.6 2.6 4.7 0.6 0.3 1.3
Jerami Grant 15.8 2.9 2.5 0.2 0.3 1.4
Malcolm Brogdon 11.2 2.6 4 0.6 0.1 2.1
Jabari Walker 8.1 6 0.8 0.5 0.4 0.5

