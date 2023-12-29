Union County, OR High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 10:41 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have high school basketball action in Union County, Oregon today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Union County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Burns High School at Cove High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM PT on December 29
- Location: Baker City, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
La Grande High School at Imbler High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 29
- Location: Baker City, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
