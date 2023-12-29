The Seattle Kraken, including Vince Dunn, are in action Friday against the Philadelphia Flyers at Climate Pledge Arena, with the puck dropping at 10:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Dunn available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Vince Dunn vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Dunn Season Stats Insights

Dunn's plus-minus rating this season, in 23:29 per game on the ice, is -5.

Dunn has a goal in five games this year through 36 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In 21 of 36 games this season, Dunn has registered a point, and six of those games included multiple points.

Dunn has an assist in 20 of 36 games this season, with multiple assists on four occasions.

Dunn has an implied probability of 52.4% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is a 45.5% chance of Dunn having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Dunn Stats vs. the Flyers

The Flyers have conceded 92 goals in total (2.7 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's +10 goal differential ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 36 Games 2 29 Points 0 5 Goals 0 24 Assists 0

