Washington County, OR High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 10:40 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Washington County, Oregon today. Details on how to stream all of the action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Washington County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Glencoe High School at Thurston High School
- Game Time: 2:15 PM PT on December 29
- Location: Salem, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Forest Grove High School at Crater High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM PT on December 29
- Location: Bend, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southwest Christian High School at Portland Christian High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on December 29
- Location: Portland, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.