If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Deschutes County, Oregon, then there are some important details you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.

Deschutes County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Forest Grove High School at Bend Sr High School

Game Time: 10:00 AM PT on December 30

10:00 AM PT on December 30 Location: Bend, OR

Bend, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Caldera High School at Mountain View High School