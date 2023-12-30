Deschutes County, OR High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 10:38 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Deschutes County, Oregon, then there are some important details you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Deschutes County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Forest Grove High School at Bend Sr High School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM PT on December 30
- Location: Bend, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Caldera High School at Mountain View High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM PT on December 30
- Location: Bend, OR
- Conference: 6A Mountain Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
