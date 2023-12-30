Douglas County, OR High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 10:41 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Douglas County, Oregon, there are attractive high school basketball matchups on the schedule today. Info on how to stream them is available in this article.
Douglas County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Umpqua Valley Christian School at Glide High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM PT on December 30
- Location: Oakland, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Creswell High School at Oakland High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM PT on December 30
- Location: Oakland, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
