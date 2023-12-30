We have high school basketball competition in Jackson County, Oregon today, and info on how to stream these games is available below.

Jackson County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Crater High School at Crook County High School

  • Game Time: 11:30 AM PT on December 30
  • Location: Bend, OR
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

