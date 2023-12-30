Josephine County, OR High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 30
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 10:33 PM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Josephine County, Oregon, and information on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Josephine County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Grants Pass High School at Liberty High School - Issaquah
- Game Time: 9:00 AM PT on December 30
- Location: Renton, WA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
