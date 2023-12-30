Lake County, OR High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 2:42 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Want to know how to stream high school basketball games in Lake County, Oregon today? We have the information here.
Lake County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
North Lake High School at Sherman High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM PT on December 30
- Location: Moro, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
