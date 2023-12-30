Lane County, OR High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 4:33 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Lane County, Oregon, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Lane County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Spray High School at Lowell High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM PT on December 30
- Location: Lowell, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
