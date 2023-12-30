Marion County, OR High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 10:40 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have high school basketball action in Marion County, Oregon today, and information on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.
Marion County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
McNary High School at Clackamas High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM PT on December 30
- Location: Bend, OR
