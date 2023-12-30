If you're searching for bracketology analysis of Oregon and its chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament, see the piece below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +12500

+12500 Preseason national championship odds: +8000

+8000 Pre-new year national championship odds: +12500

How Oregon ranks

Record Pac-12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-3 2-0 NR NR 58

Oregon's best wins

Against the Georgia Bulldogs, a top 50 team in the RPI rankings, Oregon notched its signature win of the season on November 6, an 82-71 victory. That signature win versus Georgia featured a team-best 19 points from Brennan Rigsby. Jackson Shelstad, with 14 points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

86-83 at home over Michigan (No. 59/RPI) on December 2

75-61 at home over Montana (No. 70/RPI) on November 10

84-70 at home over Kent State (No. 120/RPI) on December 21

82-74 at home over USC (No. 128/RPI) on December 28

67-54 on the road over Florida A&M (No. 128/RPI) on November 20

Oregon's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-2 | Quadrant 2: 3-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

Based on the RPI, Oregon has one win against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 22nd-most in the country.

The Ducks have the most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation based on the RPI (three).

Schedule insights

Oregon has the 49th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Ducks' upcoming schedule features 11 games against teams with worse records and 13 games versus teams with records above .500.

OU has 16 games left this season, including two contests versus Top 25 teams.

Oregon's next game

Matchup: Washington Huskies vs. Oregon Ducks

Washington Huskies vs. Oregon Ducks Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Washington

Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Washington TV Channel: Pac-12 Network

