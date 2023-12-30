2024 NCAA Bracketology: Oregon March Madness Odds | January 1
If you're searching for bracketology analysis of Oregon and its chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament, see the piece below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.
March Madness odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +12500
- Preseason national championship odds: +8000
- Pre-new year national championship odds: +12500
How Oregon ranks
|Record
|Pac-12 Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|10-3
|2-0
|NR
|NR
|58
Oregon's best wins
Against the Georgia Bulldogs, a top 50 team in the RPI rankings, Oregon notched its signature win of the season on November 6, an 82-71 victory. That signature win versus Georgia featured a team-best 19 points from Brennan Rigsby. Jackson Shelstad, with 14 points, was second on the team.
Next best wins
- 86-83 at home over Michigan (No. 59/RPI) on December 2
- 75-61 at home over Montana (No. 70/RPI) on November 10
- 84-70 at home over Kent State (No. 120/RPI) on December 21
- 82-74 at home over USC (No. 128/RPI) on December 28
- 67-54 on the road over Florida A&M (No. 128/RPI) on November 20
Oregon's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 1-2 | Quadrant 2: 3-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-0
- Based on the RPI, Oregon has one win against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 22nd-most in the country.
- The Ducks have the most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation based on the RPI (three).
Schedule insights
- Oregon has the 49th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.
- The Ducks' upcoming schedule features 11 games against teams with worse records and 13 games versus teams with records above .500.
- OU has 16 games left this season, including two contests versus Top 25 teams.
Oregon's next game
- Matchup: Washington Huskies vs. Oregon Ducks
- Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 9:00 PM ET
- Location: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Washington
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Network
