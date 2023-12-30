For bracketology analysis on Oregon and its chances of making the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, highlighting everything you need to know.

Want to bet on Oregon's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Oregon ranks

Record Pac-12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-5 0-1 NR NR 64

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Oregon's best wins

Oregon's signature win this season came in an 86-60 victory on November 8 against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 86) in the RPI. Chance Gray, in that signature win, dropped a team-leading 21 points with zero rebounds and four assists. Sofia Bell also played a part with 15 points, two rebounds and two assists.

Next best wins

81-48 at home over Northern Arizona (No. 96/RPI) on November 6

70-63 over Oklahoma State (No. 99/RPI) on December 21

64-56 on the road over Grand Canyon (No. 122/RPI) on November 16

67-37 at home over Southern (No. 124/RPI) on December 11

61-48 at home over UTSA (No. 145/RPI) on December 17

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Oregon's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 2-2 | Quadrant 3: 4-1 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

Based on the RPI, the Ducks have two Quadrant 2 wins, tied for the 20th-most in Division I. But they also have two Quadrant 2 losses, tied for the 45th-most.

Oregon has tied for the 17th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country according to the RPI (four).

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Oregon has been handed the 63rd-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way.

Of the Ducks' 17 remaining games this year, one are against teams with worse records, and 17 are against teams with records over .500.

As far as Oregon's upcoming schedule, it has 17 games left, with 10 coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Oregon's next game

Matchup: UCLA Bruins vs. Oregon Ducks

UCLA Bruins vs. Oregon Ducks Date/Time: Friday, January 5 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5 at 10:00 PM ET Location: Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California

Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California TV Channel: Pac-12 Network

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Oregon games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.