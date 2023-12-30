Can we count on Oregon State to secure a spot in the 2024 March Madness Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

Want to bet on Oregon State's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +100000

+100000 Preseason national championship odds: +50000

+50000 Pre-new year national championship odds: +100000

How Oregon State ranks

Record Pac-12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-4 1-1 NR NR 111

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Oregon State's best wins

Oregon State captured its best win of the season on November 14, when it secured an 81-71 overtime victory over the Appalachian State Mountaineers, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 96) in the RPI. With 26 points, Tyler Bilodeau was the top scorer against Appalachian State. Second on the team was Jordan Pope, with 20 points.

Next best wins

86-70 at home over USC (No. 128/RPI) on December 30

74-71 at home over Utah Valley (No. 142/RPI) on December 9

81-80 at home over Troy (No. 282/RPI) on November 10

71-59 at home over UC Davis (No. 284/RPI) on November 30

70-63 at home over Cal Poly (No. 322/RPI) on December 4

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Oregon State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-1

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents (based on the RPI), the Beavers are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 21st-most losses.

Based on the RPI, Oregon State has three wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 29th-most in the nation.

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

In terms of difficulty, based on our predictions, Oregon State faces the 110th-ranked schedule the rest of the way.

The Beavers have 18 games remaining this season, including nine against teams with worse records, and 15 against teams with records over .500.

OSU has 18 games left on the schedule, with one game coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Oregon State's next game

Matchup: Washington State Cougars vs. Oregon State Beavers

Washington State Cougars vs. Oregon State Beavers Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 11:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 11:00 PM ET Location: Beasley Coliseum in Pullman, Washington

Beasley Coliseum in Pullman, Washington TV Channel: Pac-12 Network

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Oregon State games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.