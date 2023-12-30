2024 NCAA Bracketology: Oregon State Women's March Madness Resume | January 1
For bracketology analysis on Oregon State and its chances of reaching the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, outlining all you need to know.
How Oregon State ranks
|Record
|Pac-12 Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|12-0
|1-0
|37
|NR
|58
Oregon State's best wins
Oregon State defeated the Santa Clara Broncos (No. 33 in the RPI) in an 80-52 win on December 15 -- its signature win of the season. Talia van Oelhoffen, in that signature victory, recorded a team-best 20 points with three rebounds and 11 assists. Donovyn Hunter also played a role with 15 points, one rebound and three assists.
Next best wins
- 77-65 over Texas Tech (No. 35/RPI) on December 21
- 78-58 at home over Jackson State (No. 43/RPI) on December 9
- 63-56 at home over Villanova (No. 53/RPI) on November 12
- 62-41 at home over Oregon (No. 68/RPI) on December 31
- 85-74 at home over UAPB (No. 86/RPI) on November 6
Oregon State's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 1-0 | Quadrant 2: 4-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-0
- Based on the RPI, Oregon State has one win versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 20th-most in the country.
- Based on the RPI, the Beavers have four wins versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the third-most in the nation.
Schedule insights
- In terms of toughness, using our predictions, Oregon State has been handed the 149th-ranked schedule the rest of the year.
- The Beavers' upcoming schedule includes 15 games against teams with worse records and 17 games versus teams with records above .500.
- Reviewing Oregon St's upcoming schedule, it has 10 games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.
Oregon State's next game
- Matchup: USC Trojans vs. Oregon State Beavers
- Date/Time: Friday, January 5 at 10:00 PM ET
- Location: Galen Center in Los Angeles, California
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Network
