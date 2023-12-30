Saturday's contest features the USC Trojans (6-6, 0-1 Pac-12) and the Oregon State Beavers (8-4, 0-1 Pac-12) clashing at Gill Coliseum (on December 30) at 10:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 77-70 victory for USC.

The matchup has no set line.

Oregon State vs. USC Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Corvallis, Oregon

Corvallis, Oregon Venue: Gill Coliseum

Oregon State vs. USC Score Prediction

Prediction: USC 77, Oregon State 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Oregon State vs. USC

Computer Predicted Spread: USC (-6.8)

USC (-6.8) Computer Predicted Total: 146.5

Oregon State has compiled a 4-7-0 record against the spread this season, while USC is 4-5-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Beavers are 8-3-0 and the Trojans are 7-2-0.

Oregon State Performance Insights

The Beavers are outscoring opponents by 1.7 points per game with a +20 scoring differential overall. They put up 70.8 points per game (274th in college basketball) and give up 69.1 per outing (133rd in college basketball).

Oregon State pulls down 36.3 rebounds per game (202nd in college basketball) while allowing 35.0 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 1.3 boards per game.

Oregon State connects on 5.8 three-pointers per game (315th in college basketball) while shooting 30.6% from beyond the arc (296th in college basketball). It is making 1.7 fewer threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 7.5 per game while shooting 31.8%.

The Beavers' 90.6 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 273rd in college basketball, and the 88.5 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 152nd in college basketball.

Oregon State and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Beavers commit 12.6 per game (253rd in college basketball) and force 12.3 (159th in college basketball play).

