How to Watch Oregon State vs. USC on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 1:21 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The USC Trojans (6-6, 0-1 Pac-12) are traveling to face the Oregon State Beavers (8-4, 0-1 Pac-12) for a matchup of Pac-12 rivals at Gill Coliseum, beginning at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Oregon State vs. USC Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Oregon State Stats Insights
- The Beavers have shot at a 43.9% rate from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points higher than the 41.6% shooting opponents of the Trojans have averaged.
- Oregon State is 7-2 when it shoots higher than 41.6% from the field.
- The Beavers are the 201st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Trojans sit at 116th.
- The Beavers' 70.8 points per game are only three fewer points than the 73.8 the Trojans allow.
- Oregon State has put together a 5-0 record in games it scores more than 73.8 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Oregon State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Oregon State scored 64.4 points per game last season, 8.2 more than it averaged on the road (56.2).
- At home, the Beavers allowed 64.8 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 69.2.
- Oregon State sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (5.5 per game) than on the road (7.1) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (30%) than away (35.5%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Oregon State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/17/2023
|UTSA
|W 66-65
|Gill Coliseum
|12/21/2023
|Idaho State
|W 76-57
|Gill Coliseum
|12/28/2023
|UCLA
|L 69-62
|Gill Coliseum
|12/30/2023
|USC
|-
|Gill Coliseum
|1/4/2024
|@ Washington State
|-
|Beasley Coliseum
|1/6/2024
|@ Washington
|-
|Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.