The USC Trojans (6-6, 0-1 Pac-12) are traveling to face the Oregon State Beavers (8-4, 0-1 Pac-12) for a matchup of Pac-12 rivals at Gill Coliseum, beginning at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

Oregon State vs. USC Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon
  • TV: Pac-12 Networks
Oregon State Stats Insights

  • The Beavers have shot at a 43.9% rate from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points higher than the 41.6% shooting opponents of the Trojans have averaged.
  • Oregon State is 7-2 when it shoots higher than 41.6% from the field.
  • The Beavers are the 201st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Trojans sit at 116th.
  • The Beavers' 70.8 points per game are only three fewer points than the 73.8 the Trojans allow.
  • Oregon State has put together a 5-0 record in games it scores more than 73.8 points.

Oregon State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Oregon State scored 64.4 points per game last season, 8.2 more than it averaged on the road (56.2).
  • At home, the Beavers allowed 64.8 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 69.2.
  • Oregon State sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (5.5 per game) than on the road (7.1) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (30%) than away (35.5%).

Oregon State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/17/2023 UTSA W 66-65 Gill Coliseum
12/21/2023 Idaho State W 76-57 Gill Coliseum
12/28/2023 UCLA L 69-62 Gill Coliseum
12/30/2023 USC - Gill Coliseum
1/4/2024 @ Washington State - Beasley Coliseum
1/6/2024 @ Washington - Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion

