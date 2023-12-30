The USC Trojans (6-6, 0-1 Pac-12) are traveling to face the Oregon State Beavers (8-4, 0-1 Pac-12) for a matchup of Pac-12 rivals at Gill Coliseum, beginning at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

Oregon State vs. USC Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon

Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon TV: Pac-12 Networks

Oregon State Stats Insights

The Beavers have shot at a 43.9% rate from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points higher than the 41.6% shooting opponents of the Trojans have averaged.

Oregon State is 7-2 when it shoots higher than 41.6% from the field.

The Beavers are the 201st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Trojans sit at 116th.

The Beavers' 70.8 points per game are only three fewer points than the 73.8 the Trojans allow.

Oregon State has put together a 5-0 record in games it scores more than 73.8 points.

Oregon State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Oregon State scored 64.4 points per game last season, 8.2 more than it averaged on the road (56.2).

At home, the Beavers allowed 64.8 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 69.2.

Oregon State sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (5.5 per game) than on the road (7.1) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (30%) than away (35.5%).

Oregon State Upcoming Schedule