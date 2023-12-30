The USC Trojans (6-6, 0-1 Pac-12) battle the Oregon State Beavers (8-4, 0-1 Pac-12) in a matchup of Pac-12 teams at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on Pac-12 Network.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the USC vs. Oregon State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Oregon State vs. USC Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon

Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

Oregon State vs. USC Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total USC Moneyline Oregon State Moneyline

Oregon State vs. USC Betting Trends

Oregon State has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing eight times.

The Beavers have not covered the spread this year (0-2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 8-point underdogs.

USC has put together a 5-7-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Trojans and their opponents have combined to go over the point total nine out of 12 times this season.

Oregon State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 Oregon State ranks 88th in college basketball in terms of national championship odds (+50000). However, our computer rankings are much less confident, ranking the team 192nd, a difference of 104 spots.

In terms of winning the national championship, the Beavers currently have the same odds, going from +50000 at the beginning of the season to +50000.

The implied probability of Oregon State winning the national championship, based on its +50000 moneyline odds, is 0.2%.

