The USC Trojans (6-6, 0-1 Pac-12) battle the Oregon State Beavers (8-4, 0-1 Pac-12) in a matchup of Pac-12 teams at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on Pac-12 Network.

Oregon State vs. USC Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon
  • How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

Oregon State vs. USC Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Oregon State vs. USC Betting Trends

  • Oregon State has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing eight times.
  • The Beavers have not covered the spread this year (0-2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 8-point underdogs.
  • USC has put together a 5-7-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • The Trojans and their opponents have combined to go over the point total nine out of 12 times this season.

Oregon State Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +50000
  • Oregon State ranks 88th in college basketball in terms of national championship odds (+50000). However, our computer rankings are much less confident, ranking the team 192nd, a difference of 104 spots.
  • In terms of winning the national championship, the Beavers currently have the same odds, going from +50000 at the beginning of the season to +50000.
  • The implied probability of Oregon State winning the national championship, based on its +50000 moneyline odds, is 0.2%.

