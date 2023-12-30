Oregon State vs. USC: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 30
The USC Trojans (6-6, 0-1 Pac-12) battle the Oregon State Beavers (8-4, 0-1 Pac-12) in a matchup of Pac-12 teams at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on Pac-12 Network.
In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the USC vs. Oregon State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Oregon State vs. USC Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon
- How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network
Oregon State vs. USC Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|USC Moneyline
|Oregon State Moneyline
Oregon State vs. USC Betting Trends
- Oregon State has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing eight times.
- The Beavers have not covered the spread this year (0-2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 8-point underdogs.
- USC has put together a 5-7-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Trojans and their opponents have combined to go over the point total nine out of 12 times this season.
Oregon State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +50000
- Oregon State ranks 88th in college basketball in terms of national championship odds (+50000). However, our computer rankings are much less confident, ranking the team 192nd, a difference of 104 spots.
- In terms of winning the national championship, the Beavers currently have the same odds, going from +50000 at the beginning of the season to +50000.
- The implied probability of Oregon State winning the national championship, based on its +50000 moneyline odds, is 0.2%.
