Saturday's Pac-12 schedule includes the Oregon State Beavers (6-3, 0-0 Pac-12) meeting the USC Trojans (5-4, 0-0 Pac-12) at 10:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Oregon State vs. USC Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 30

Saturday, December 30 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Oregon State Players to Watch

Jordan Pope: 15.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Tyler Bilodeau: 12.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

12.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Dexter Akanno: 10.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK KC Ibekwe: 6.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.2 BLK

6.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.2 BLK Josiah Lake: 4.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

USC Players to Watch

Boogie Ellis: 21.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

21.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Isaiah Collier: 17.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

17.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Kobe Johnson: 12.3 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.0 AST, 2.9 STL, 1.0 BLK

12.3 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.0 AST, 2.9 STL, 1.0 BLK Joshua Morgan: 6.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.1 STL, 2.6 BLK

6.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.1 STL, 2.6 BLK Harrison Hornery: 4.1 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.7 BLK

Oregon State vs. USC Stat Comparison

Oregon State Rank Oregon State AVG USC AVG USC Rank 261st 71.7 Points Scored 78.9 98th 184th 70.9 Points Allowed 72.7 224th 163rd 37.2 Rebounds 37.3 155th 222nd 8.6 Off. Rebounds 9.8 126th 335th 5.3 3pt Made 8.1 131st 291st 11.7 Assists 14.8 106th 308th 13.6 Turnovers 13.3 293rd

