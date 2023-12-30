Saturday's Pac-12 schedule includes the Oregon State Beavers (6-3, 0-0 Pac-12) meeting the USC Trojans (5-4, 0-0 Pac-12) at 10:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Oregon State vs. USC Game Information

Oregon State Players to Watch

  • Jordan Pope: 15.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Tyler Bilodeau: 12.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Dexter Akanno: 10.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • KC Ibekwe: 6.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Josiah Lake: 4.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

USC Players to Watch

  • Boogie Ellis: 21.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Isaiah Collier: 17.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Kobe Johnson: 12.3 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.0 AST, 2.9 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Joshua Morgan: 6.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.1 STL, 2.6 BLK
  • Harrison Hornery: 4.1 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.7 BLK

Oregon State vs. USC Stat Comparison

Oregon State Rank Oregon State AVG USC AVG USC Rank
261st 71.7 Points Scored 78.9 98th
184th 70.9 Points Allowed 72.7 224th
163rd 37.2 Rebounds 37.3 155th
222nd 8.6 Off. Rebounds 9.8 126th
335th 5.3 3pt Made 8.1 131st
291st 11.7 Assists 14.8 106th
308th 13.6 Turnovers 13.3 293rd

