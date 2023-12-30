Oregon State vs. USC December 30 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Pac-12 schedule includes the Oregon State Beavers (6-3, 0-0 Pac-12) meeting the USC Trojans (5-4, 0-0 Pac-12) at 10:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.
Oregon State vs. USC Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Network
Oregon State Players to Watch
- Jordan Pope: 15.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Tyler Bilodeau: 12.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Dexter Akanno: 10.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- KC Ibekwe: 6.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Josiah Lake: 4.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
USC Players to Watch
- Boogie Ellis: 21.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Isaiah Collier: 17.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kobe Johnson: 12.3 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.0 AST, 2.9 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Joshua Morgan: 6.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.1 STL, 2.6 BLK
- Harrison Hornery: 4.1 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
Oregon State vs. USC Stat Comparison
|Oregon State Rank
|Oregon State AVG
|USC AVG
|USC Rank
|261st
|71.7
|Points Scored
|78.9
|98th
|184th
|70.9
|Points Allowed
|72.7
|224th
|163rd
|37.2
|Rebounds
|37.3
|155th
|222nd
|8.6
|Off. Rebounds
|9.8
|126th
|335th
|5.3
|3pt Made
|8.1
|131st
|291st
|11.7
|Assists
|14.8
|106th
|308th
|13.6
|Turnovers
|13.3
|293rd
