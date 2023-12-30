The USC Trojans (6-6, 0-1 Pac-12) visit the Oregon State Beavers (8-4, 0-1 Pac-12) in a matchup of Pac-12 teams at Gill Coliseum, tipping off at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. The Beavers are 8.5-point underdogs in the game. The over/under in the matchup is 140.5.

Oregon State vs. USC Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Corvallis, Oregon

Corvallis, Oregon Venue: Gill Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under USC -8.5 140.5

Beavers Betting Records & Stats

Oregon State has played five games this season that finished with a combined score over 140.5 points.

Oregon State's outings this season have a 139.8-point average over/under, 0.7 fewer points than this game's point total.

Oregon State has gone 4-7-0 ATS this season.

Oregon State has been underdogs in four games this season, however, it has failed to come away with a win in any of those games.

The Beavers have been at least a +310 moneyline underdog two times this season, but was upset in each of those games.

Oregon State has an implied victory probability of 24.4% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Oregon State vs. USC Over/Under Stats

Games Over 140.5 % of Games Over 140.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total USC 7 77.8% 78.2 149 73.8 142.9 149.6 Oregon State 5 45.5% 70.8 149 69.1 142.9 136.7

Additional Oregon State Insights & Trends

The Trojans had 12 wins in 21 games against the spread last year in Pac-12 play.

The Beavers score an average of 70.8 points per game, only 3.0 fewer points than the 73.8 the Trojans allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 73.8 points, Oregon State is 2-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

Oregon State vs. USC Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) USC 4-5-0 3-3 7-2-0 Oregon State 4-7-0 1-2 8-3-0

Oregon State vs. USC Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

USC Oregon State 15-2 Home Record 10-7 5-5 Away Record 1-10 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 8-5-0 6-4-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 76.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 64.4 68.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 56.2 8-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-7-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-8-0

