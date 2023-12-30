Saturday's contest between the Oregon Ducks (9-3, 1-0 Pac-12) and the UCLA Bruins (6-6, 1-0 Pac-12) at Matthew Knight Arena has a projected final score of 74-66 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Oregon squad coming out on top. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on December 30.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Oregon vs. UCLA Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Eugene, Oregon

Eugene, Oregon Venue: Matthew Knight Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Oregon vs. UCLA Score Prediction

Prediction: Oregon 74, UCLA 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Oregon vs. UCLA

Computer Predicted Spread: Oregon (-7.5)

Oregon (-7.5) Computer Predicted Total: 140.4

Oregon has a 6-3-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to UCLA, who is 4-6-0 ATS. A total of four out of the Ducks' games this season have hit the over, and three of the Bruins' games have gone over.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Other Pac-12 Predictions

Oregon Performance Insights

The Ducks have a +97 scoring differential, topping opponents by 8.1 points per game. They're putting up 79.3 points per game to rank 83rd in college basketball and are giving up 71.2 per outing to rank 190th in college basketball.

Oregon wins the rebound battle by an average of 2.3 boards. It is pulling down 36.6 rebounds per game (187th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 34.3 per outing.

Oregon knocks down 7.5 three-pointers per game (181st in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.9. It shoots 34.7% from deep while its opponents hit 34.2% from long range.

The Ducks average 100.3 points per 100 possessions on offense (81st in college basketball), and give up 90 points per 100 possessions (189th in college basketball).

Oregon has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 10.6 per game (83rd in college basketball play) while forcing 13.2 (100th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.