Saturday's game at Matthew Knight Arena has the Oregon Ducks (9-3, 1-0 Pac-12) going head to head against the UCLA Bruins (6-6, 1-0 Pac-12) at 4:00 PM ET on December 30. Our computer prediction projects a 74-66 victory for Oregon, who are favored by our model.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Oregon vs. UCLA Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Eugene, Oregon

Eugene, Oregon Venue: Matthew Knight Arena

Oregon vs. UCLA Score Prediction

Prediction: Oregon 74, UCLA 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Oregon vs. UCLA

Computer Predicted Spread: Oregon (-7.5)

Oregon (-7.5) Computer Predicted Total: 140.4

Oregon has put together a 6-3-0 record against the spread this season, while UCLA is 4-6-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Ducks are 4-5-0 and the Bruins are 3-7-0.

Oregon Performance Insights

The Ducks are outscoring opponents by 8.1 points per game with a +97 scoring differential overall. They put up 79.3 points per game (83rd in college basketball) and give up 71.2 per outing (190th in college basketball).

The 36.6 rebounds per game Oregon averages rank 187th in the nation, and are 2.3 more than the 34.3 its opponents pull down per contest.

Oregon makes 7.5 three-pointers per game (181st in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.9 on average.

The Ducks rank 81st in college basketball with 100.3 points scored per 100 possessions, and 189th in college basketball defensively with 90.0 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Oregon has committed 10.6 turnovers per game (83rd in college basketball play), 2.6 fewer than the 13.2 it forces on average (100th in college basketball).

