Saturday's contest at Matthew Knight Arena has the Oregon Ducks (9-3, 1-0 Pac-12) taking on the UCLA Bruins (6-6, 1-0 Pac-12) at 4:00 PM ET on December 30. Our computer prediction projects a 74-66 win for Oregon, who are favored by our model.

There is no line set for the game.

Oregon vs. UCLA Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Eugene, Oregon

Eugene, Oregon Venue: Matthew Knight Arena

Oregon vs. UCLA Score Prediction

Prediction: Oregon 74, UCLA 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Oregon vs. UCLA

Computer Predicted Spread: Oregon (-7.5)

Oregon (-7.5) Computer Predicted Total: 140.4

Oregon is 6-3-0 against the spread this season compared to UCLA's 4-6-0 ATS record. The Ducks have a 4-5-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Bruins have a record of 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oregon Performance Insights

The Ducks outscore opponents by 8.1 points per game (scoring 79.3 points per game to rank 83rd in college basketball while allowing 71.2 per contest to rank 191st in college basketball) and have a +97 scoring differential overall.

Oregon wins the rebound battle by 2.3 boards on average. It collects 36.6 rebounds per game, which ranks 188th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 34.3 per outing.

Oregon knocks down 7.5 three-pointers per game (183rd in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.9 on average.

The Ducks put up 100.3 points per 100 possessions (80th in college basketball), while giving up 90 points per 100 possessions (189th in college basketball).

Oregon has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 10.6 per game (83rd in college basketball action) while forcing 13.2 (100th in college basketball).

