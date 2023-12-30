Saturday's game between the Oregon Ducks (9-3, 1-0 Pac-12) and UCLA Bruins (6-6, 1-0 Pac-12) going head to head at Matthew Knight Arena has a projected final score of 74-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Oregon, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 4:00 PM ET on December 30.

Based on our computer prediction, the Oregon versus UCLA game has a predicted point spread that matches the actual spread (7.5). The two teams are projected to eclipse the 136.5 total.

Oregon vs. UCLA Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Eugene, Oregon

Eugene, Oregon Venue: Matthew Knight Arena

Matthew Knight Arena Line: Oregon -7.5

Oregon -7.5 Point Total: 136.5

Oregon vs. UCLA Score Prediction

Prediction: Oregon 74, UCLA 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Oregon vs. UCLA

Pick ATS: Pick Em



Pick Em Pick OU: Over (136.5)



Oregon has put together a 6-3-0 record against the spread this season, while UCLA is 4-6-0. The Ducks have a 4-5-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Bruins have a record of 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The two teams average 147.1 points per game, 10.6 more points than this matchup's total.

Oregon Performance Insights

The Ducks average 79.3 points per game (81st in college basketball) while allowing 71.2 per outing (189th in college basketball). They have a +97 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 8.1 points per game.

The 36.6 rebounds per game Oregon averages rank 185th in college basketball, and are 2.3 more than the 34.3 its opponents record per contest.

Oregon makes 7.5 three-pointers per game (185th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.9. It shoots 34.7% from deep while its opponents hit 34.2% from long range.

The Ducks' 100.3 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 78th in college basketball, and the 90 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 184th in college basketball.

Oregon has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 10.6 per game (84th in college basketball action) while forcing 13.2 (97th in college basketball).

