Saturday's contest at Matthew Knight Arena has the Oregon Ducks (9-3, 1-0 Pac-12) going head to head against the UCLA Bruins (6-6, 1-0 Pac-12) at 4:00 PM ET on December 30. Our computer prediction projects a 74-66 victory for Oregon, who are favored by our model.

Based on our computer prediction, UCLA is a good bet to cover the point spread, which is listed at 7.5. The two teams are projected to eclipse the 136.5 over/under.

Oregon vs. UCLA Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Eugene, Oregon

Eugene, Oregon Venue: Matthew Knight Arena

Matthew Knight Arena Line: Oregon -7.5

Oregon -7.5 Point Total: 136.5

Oregon vs. UCLA Score Prediction

Prediction: Oregon 74, UCLA 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Oregon vs. UCLA

Pick ATS: UCLA (+7.5)



UCLA (+7.5) Pick OU: Over (136.5)



Oregon is 6-3-0 against the spread this season compared to UCLA's 4-6-0 ATS record. The Ducks are 4-5-0 and the Bruins are 3-7-0 in terms of going over the point total. The teams score an average of 147.1 points per game, 10.6 more points than this matchup's total.

Oregon Performance Insights

The Ducks average 79.3 points per game (81st in college basketball) while allowing 71.2 per contest (188th in college basketball). They have a +97 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 8.1 points per game.

Oregon grabs 36.6 rebounds per game (185th in college basketball) while conceding 34.3 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 2.3 boards per game.

Oregon knocks down 7.5 three-pointers per game (185th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.9 on average.

The Ducks average 100.3 points per 100 possessions on offense (78th in college basketball), and allow 90.0 points per 100 possessions (183rd in college basketball).

Oregon wins the turnover battle by 2.6 per game, committing 10.6 (84th in college basketball) while its opponents average 13.2.

