Saturday's contest at Matthew Knight Arena has the Oregon Ducks (9-3, 1-0 Pac-12) taking on the UCLA Bruins (6-6, 1-0 Pac-12) at 4:00 PM ET on December 30. Our computer prediction projects a 74-66 victory for Oregon, who are favored by our model.

According to our computer prediction, UCLA should cover the spread, which currently sits at 7.5. The two teams are projected to eclipse the 136.5 over/under.

Oregon vs. UCLA Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Eugene, Oregon

Eugene, Oregon Venue: Matthew Knight Arena

Matthew Knight Arena Line: Oregon -7.5

Oregon -7.5 Point Total: 136.5

136.5 Moneyline (To Win): Oregon -350, UCLA +260

Oregon vs. UCLA Score Prediction

Prediction: Oregon 74, UCLA 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Oregon vs. UCLA

Pick ATS: UCLA (+7.5)



UCLA (+7.5) Pick OU: Over (136.5)



Oregon is 6-3-0 against the spread this season compared to UCLA's 4-6-0 ATS record. A total of four out of the Ducks' games this season have gone over the point total, and three of the Bruins' games have gone over. The two teams combine to score 147.1 points per game, 10.6 more points than this matchup's total.

Other Pac-12 Predictions

Oregon Performance Insights

The Ducks are outscoring opponents by 8.1 points per game with a +97 scoring differential overall. They put up 79.3 points per game (81st in college basketball) and give up 71.2 per outing (188th in college basketball).

Oregon wins the rebound battle by 2.3 boards on average. It collects 36.6 rebounds per game, which ranks 185th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 34.3 per outing.

Oregon makes 7.5 three-pointers per game (185th in college basketball) at a 34.7% rate (133rd in college basketball), compared to the 6.9 its opponents make while shooting 34.2% from beyond the arc.

The Ducks rank 78th in college basketball with 100.3 points scored per 100 possessions, and 183rd in college basketball defensively with 90 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Oregon has committed 10.6 turnovers per game (84th in college basketball play), 2.6 fewer than the 13.2 it forces on average (97th in college basketball).

