The Oregon Ducks (9-3, 2-0 Pac-12) will host the UCLA Bruins (6-6, 1-1 Pac-12) after victories in five straight home games. It begins at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Oregon vs. UCLA Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon

Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Pac-12 Games

Oregon Stats Insights

The Ducks are shooting 46.9% from the field this season, 7.8 percentage points higher than the 39.1% the Bruins allow to opponents.

Oregon is 9-2 when it shoots better than 39.1% from the field.

The Ducks are the 187th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bruins sit at 187th.

The 79.3 points per game the Ducks average are 17.3 more points than the Bruins give up (62.0).

Oregon has a 9-3 record when scoring more than 62.0 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Oregon Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Oregon performed better in home games last year, scoring 73.0 points per game, compared to 67.4 per game in away games.

Defensively the Ducks were better in home games last year, giving up 63.2 points per game, compared to 69.0 in road games.

In home games, Oregon averaged 0.2 more threes per game (7.2) than away from home (7.0). However, it owned a worse three-point percentage at home (32.2%) compared to when playing on the road (32.7%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Oregon Upcoming Schedule