The Oregon Ducks (9-3, 1-0 Pac-12) will host the UCLA Bruins (6-6, 1-0 Pac-12) after victories in five home games in a row. It tips at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

Oregon vs. UCLA Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon
  • TV: CBS
Oregon Stats Insights

  • The Ducks are shooting 46.9% from the field this season, 7.8 percentage points higher than the 39.1% the Bruins allow to opponents.
  • Oregon has a 9-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 39.1% from the field.
  • The Ducks are the 185th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bruins sit at 185th.
  • The Ducks score 79.3 points per game, 17.3 more points than the 62 the Bruins allow.
  • Oregon has a 9-3 record when scoring more than 62 points.

Oregon Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Oregon averaged 73 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 67.4 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 5.6 points per contest.
  • At home, the Ducks allowed 5.8 fewer points per game (63.2) than when playing on the road (69).
  • In terms of total three-pointers made, Oregon fared better in home games last season, averaging 7.2 per game, compared to 7 in away games. Meanwhile, it posted a 32.2% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 32.7% clip in road games.

Oregon Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/17/2023 Syracuse L 83-63 Sanford Sports Pentagon
12/21/2023 Kent State W 84-70 Matthew Knight Arena
12/28/2023 USC W 82-74 Matthew Knight Arena
12/30/2023 UCLA - Matthew Knight Arena
1/4/2024 @ Washington - Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
1/6/2024 @ Washington State - Beasley Coliseum

