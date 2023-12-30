The Oregon Ducks (9-3, 1-0 Pac-12) will host the UCLA Bruins (6-6, 1-0 Pac-12) after victories in five straight home games. It starts at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

Oregon vs. UCLA Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon

Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon TV: CBS

Oregon Stats Insights

This season, the Ducks have a 46.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.8% higher than the 39.1% of shots the Bruins' opponents have knocked down.

Oregon has a 9-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 39.1% from the field.

The Ducks are the 185th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bruins sit at 185th.

The Ducks record 79.3 points per game, 17.3 more points than the 62 the Bruins allow.

Oregon is 9-3 when scoring more than 62 points.

Oregon Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Oregon scored 73 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 5.6 more points than it averaged in away games (67.4).

In 2022-23, the Ducks ceded 63.2 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they allowed 69.

In home games, Oregon drained 0.2 more threes per game (7.2) than away from home (7). However, it owned a lower three-point percentage at home (32.2%) compared to in road games (32.7%).

Oregon Upcoming Schedule