The Oregon Ducks (9-3, 1-0 Pac-12) will host the UCLA Bruins (6-6, 1-0 Pac-12) after victories in five straight home games. It starts at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

Oregon vs. UCLA Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon
  • TV: CBS
Oregon Stats Insights

  • This season, the Ducks have a 46.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.8% higher than the 39.1% of shots the Bruins' opponents have knocked down.
  • Oregon has a 9-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 39.1% from the field.
  • The Ducks are the 185th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bruins sit at 185th.
  • The Ducks record 79.3 points per game, 17.3 more points than the 62 the Bruins allow.
  • Oregon is 9-3 when scoring more than 62 points.

Oregon Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Oregon scored 73 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 5.6 more points than it averaged in away games (67.4).
  • In 2022-23, the Ducks ceded 63.2 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they allowed 69.
  • In home games, Oregon drained 0.2 more threes per game (7.2) than away from home (7). However, it owned a lower three-point percentage at home (32.2%) compared to in road games (32.7%).

Oregon Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/17/2023 Syracuse L 83-63 Sanford Sports Pentagon
12/21/2023 Kent State W 84-70 Matthew Knight Arena
12/28/2023 USC W 82-74 Matthew Knight Arena
12/30/2023 UCLA - Matthew Knight Arena
1/4/2024 @ Washington - Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
1/6/2024 @ Washington State - Beasley Coliseum

