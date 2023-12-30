The Oregon Ducks (9-3, 2-0 Pac-12) will host the UCLA Bruins (6-6, 1-1 Pac-12) after victories in five straight home games. It begins at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

Oregon vs. UCLA Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon
  • TV: CBS
How to Watch Other Pac-12 Games

Oregon Stats Insights

  • The Ducks are shooting 46.9% from the field this season, 7.8 percentage points higher than the 39.1% the Bruins allow to opponents.
  • Oregon is 9-2 when it shoots better than 39.1% from the field.
  • The Ducks are the 187th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bruins sit at 187th.
  • The 79.3 points per game the Ducks average are 17.3 more points than the Bruins give up (62.0).
  • Oregon has a 9-3 record when scoring more than 62.0 points.

Oregon Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Oregon performed better in home games last year, scoring 73.0 points per game, compared to 67.4 per game in away games.
  • Defensively the Ducks were better in home games last year, giving up 63.2 points per game, compared to 69.0 in road games.
  • In home games, Oregon averaged 0.2 more threes per game (7.2) than away from home (7.0). However, it owned a worse three-point percentage at home (32.2%) compared to when playing on the road (32.7%).

Oregon Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/17/2023 Syracuse L 83-63 Sanford Sports Pentagon
12/21/2023 Kent State W 84-70 Matthew Knight Arena
12/28/2023 USC W 82-74 Matthew Knight Arena
12/30/2023 UCLA - Matthew Knight Arena
1/4/2024 @ Washington - Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
1/6/2024 @ Washington State - Beasley Coliseum

