How to Watch Oregon vs. UCLA on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 7:17 AM PST|Updated: Dec. 30, 2023 at 4:17 PM PST
The Oregon Ducks (9-3, 2-0 Pac-12) will host the UCLA Bruins (6-6, 1-1 Pac-12) after victories in five straight home games. It begins at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.
Oregon vs. UCLA Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
How to Watch Other Pac-12 Games
Oregon Stats Insights
- The Ducks are shooting 46.9% from the field this season, 7.8 percentage points higher than the 39.1% the Bruins allow to opponents.
- Oregon is 9-2 when it shoots better than 39.1% from the field.
- The Ducks are the 187th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bruins sit at 187th.
- The 79.3 points per game the Ducks average are 17.3 more points than the Bruins give up (62.0).
- Oregon has a 9-3 record when scoring more than 62.0 points.
Oregon Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Oregon performed better in home games last year, scoring 73.0 points per game, compared to 67.4 per game in away games.
- Defensively the Ducks were better in home games last year, giving up 63.2 points per game, compared to 69.0 in road games.
- In home games, Oregon averaged 0.2 more threes per game (7.2) than away from home (7.0). However, it owned a worse three-point percentage at home (32.2%) compared to when playing on the road (32.7%).
Oregon Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/17/2023
|Syracuse
|L 83-63
|Sanford Sports Pentagon
|12/21/2023
|Kent State
|W 84-70
|Matthew Knight Arena
|12/28/2023
|USC
|W 82-74
|Matthew Knight Arena
|12/30/2023
|UCLA
|-
|Matthew Knight Arena
|1/4/2024
|@ Washington
|-
|Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
|1/6/2024
|@ Washington State
|-
|Beasley Coliseum
