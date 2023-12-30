How to Watch Oregon vs. UCLA on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 7:17 AM PST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Oregon Ducks (9-3, 1-0 Pac-12) will be looking to build on a five-game home winning streak when squaring off against the UCLA Bruins (6-6, 1-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Matthew Knight Arena. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on CBS.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Oregon vs. UCLA Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Oregon Stats Insights
- This season, the Ducks have a 46.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.8% higher than the 39.1% of shots the Bruins' opponents have knocked down.
- Oregon is 9-2 when it shoots higher than 39.1% from the field.
- The Ducks are the 185th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bruins rank 185th.
- The Ducks record 17.3 more points per game (79.3) than the Bruins allow (62).
- Oregon has a 9-3 record when scoring more than 62 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Oregon Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Oregon put up 73 points per game in home games last season, compared to 67.4 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 5.6 points per contest.
- The Ducks allowed 63.2 points per game last year in home games, which was 5.8 fewer points than they allowed in away games (69).
- In terms of total threes made, Oregon fared better when playing at home last season, sinking 7.2 per game, compared to 7 when playing on the road. Meanwhile, it put up a 32.2% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 32.7% clip when playing on the road.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Oregon Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/17/2023
|Syracuse
|L 83-63
|Sanford Sports Pentagon
|12/21/2023
|Kent State
|W 84-70
|Matthew Knight Arena
|12/28/2023
|USC
|W 82-74
|Matthew Knight Arena
|12/30/2023
|UCLA
|-
|Matthew Knight Arena
|1/4/2024
|@ Washington
|-
|Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
|1/6/2024
|@ Washington State
|-
|Beasley Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.