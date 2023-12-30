The Oregon Ducks (9-3, 1-0 Pac-12) will be looking to build on a five-game home winning streak when squaring off against the UCLA Bruins (6-6, 1-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Matthew Knight Arena. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on CBS.

Oregon vs. UCLA Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon TV: CBS

Oregon Stats Insights

This season, the Ducks have a 46.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.8% higher than the 39.1% of shots the Bruins' opponents have knocked down.

Oregon is 9-2 when it shoots higher than 39.1% from the field.

The Ducks are the 185th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bruins rank 185th.

The Ducks record 17.3 more points per game (79.3) than the Bruins allow (62).

Oregon has a 9-3 record when scoring more than 62 points.

Oregon Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Oregon put up 73 points per game in home games last season, compared to 67.4 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 5.6 points per contest.

The Ducks allowed 63.2 points per game last year in home games, which was 5.8 fewer points than they allowed in away games (69).

In terms of total threes made, Oregon fared better when playing at home last season, sinking 7.2 per game, compared to 7 when playing on the road. Meanwhile, it put up a 32.2% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 32.7% clip when playing on the road.

