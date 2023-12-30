How to Watch Oregon vs. UCLA on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 7:17 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Oregon Ducks (9-3, 1-0 Pac-12) will be attempting to continue a five-game home winning streak when taking on the UCLA Bruins (6-6, 1-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Matthew Knight Arena. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on CBS.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Oregon vs. UCLA Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Oregon Stats Insights
- This season, the Ducks have a 46.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.8% higher than the 39.1% of shots the Bruins' opponents have hit.
- Oregon has a 9-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 39.1% from the field.
- The Ducks are the 186th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bruins rank 186th.
- The Ducks score 17.3 more points per game (79.3) than the Bruins allow (62).
- When Oregon scores more than 62 points, it is 9-3.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Oregon Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In home games last year, Oregon averaged 5.6 more points per game (73) than it did in road games (67.4).
- In home games, the Ducks gave up 5.8 fewer points per game (63.2) than on the road (69).
- Oregon sunk 7.2 treys per game, which was 0.2 more than it averaged away from home (7). When it came to three-point percentage, it shot 32.2% at home and 32.7% in road games.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Oregon Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/17/2023
|Syracuse
|L 83-63
|Sanford Sports Pentagon
|12/21/2023
|Kent State
|W 84-70
|Matthew Knight Arena
|12/28/2023
|USC
|W 82-74
|Matthew Knight Arena
|12/30/2023
|UCLA
|-
|Matthew Knight Arena
|1/4/2024
|@ Washington
|-
|Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
|1/6/2024
|@ Washington State
|-
|Beasley Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.