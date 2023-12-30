The Oregon Ducks (9-3, 1-0 Pac-12) will be attempting to continue a five-game home winning streak when taking on the UCLA Bruins (6-6, 1-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Matthew Knight Arena. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on CBS.

Oregon vs. UCLA Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon

Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon TV: CBS

Oregon Stats Insights

This season, the Ducks have a 46.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.8% higher than the 39.1% of shots the Bruins' opponents have hit.

Oregon has a 9-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 39.1% from the field.

The Ducks are the 186th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bruins rank 186th.

The Ducks score 17.3 more points per game (79.3) than the Bruins allow (62).

When Oregon scores more than 62 points, it is 9-3.

Oregon Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In home games last year, Oregon averaged 5.6 more points per game (73) than it did in road games (67.4).

In home games, the Ducks gave up 5.8 fewer points per game (63.2) than on the road (69).

Oregon sunk 7.2 treys per game, which was 0.2 more than it averaged away from home (7). When it came to three-point percentage, it shot 32.2% at home and 32.7% in road games.

Oregon Upcoming Schedule