The Oregon Ducks (9-3, 1-0 Pac-12) will be attempting to continue a five-game home winning streak when taking on the UCLA Bruins (6-6, 1-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Matthew Knight Arena. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on CBS.

Oregon vs. UCLA Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon
  • TV: CBS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Oregon Stats Insights

  • This season, the Ducks have a 46.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.8% higher than the 39.1% of shots the Bruins' opponents have hit.
  • Oregon has a 9-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 39.1% from the field.
  • The Ducks are the 186th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bruins rank 186th.
  • The Ducks score 17.3 more points per game (79.3) than the Bruins allow (62).
  • When Oregon scores more than 62 points, it is 9-3.

Oregon Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In home games last year, Oregon averaged 5.6 more points per game (73) than it did in road games (67.4).
  • In home games, the Ducks gave up 5.8 fewer points per game (63.2) than on the road (69).
  • Oregon sunk 7.2 treys per game, which was 0.2 more than it averaged away from home (7). When it came to three-point percentage, it shot 32.2% at home and 32.7% in road games.

Oregon Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/17/2023 Syracuse L 83-63 Sanford Sports Pentagon
12/21/2023 Kent State W 84-70 Matthew Knight Arena
12/28/2023 USC W 82-74 Matthew Knight Arena
12/30/2023 UCLA - Matthew Knight Arena
1/4/2024 @ Washington - Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
1/6/2024 @ Washington State - Beasley Coliseum

